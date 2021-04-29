As Covid-19 wreaks havoc and the toll mounts in Delhi, the crematoriums have started expanding to accommodate more bodies. The dead bodies pile up at crematoria are exhausting the reserve and the maintenance agencies are running to different cities to arrange logs for the last rites of the deceased.

Taking account of the situation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation(North MCD) has requested the Delhi government to direct its forest department to ensure a steady supply of the woods to the crematoriums.

North MCD Mayor, Jai Prakash informed The Statesman that he has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to give appropriate directions to the forest department so that the crematoriums can continue doing their work uninterrupted.

“As you are aware that the number of deaths due to Covid-19 are on the rise and to cremate the bodies in the traditional manner large amount of wood is required. This is to request you to direct the forest department to ensure a steady supply of firewood to these crematoriums without fail,” the letter read.

“Kindly give appropriate directions to the forest department so that the crematoriums can continue doing their work uninterrupted and the bereaved families are not put into any kind of trouble,” it added.

Over the past 10 days, the number of bodies that have been brought to the crematoriums in Delhi has doubled. A long queue of ambulances and private vehicles can be seen at the crematoriums of those who brought their relatives for a funeral.

Such is the flow of the bodies that crematoriums have started building additional platforms to accommodate them.

Sunil Kumar, manager of the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium told The Statesman that the facility is making space for 34 more wooden pyres in its green belt, which he says, will be ready in a day or two.

“After the addition, we will have 84 wooden pyres and two burners at our electric crematorium,” he said.