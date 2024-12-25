‘No such scheme’: Delhi govt notice exposed AAP fraud, says Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, flashing a public notice of the Delhi government in a newspaper, said a political party which promised Rs 2,100 monthly allowance to the women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman and the Sanjeevani Scheme for the elderly, clarifies that no such scheme has been notified by the Delhi government.

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, Sachdeva and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta said the AAP government stands exposed in the eyes of the public as guilty of a political fraud in the women and senior citizen welfare schemes announced recently by their party leaders.

For the first time in history, Sachdeva said, a chief minister and his party are promoting false schemes after remaining in power for over a decade. Officials had to issue a “public warning” to prevent the public from being misled.

He further said that the Delhi government’s ad has clearly mentioned that any private person seeking personal data in the name of registration for the said scheme is indulging in a fraud. The advertisement cautioned the public against giving away personal information to any private person for the nonexistent schemes.

Lamenting the AAP leaders’ indulgence, Sachdeva said they mimic the actions of digital fraudsters who collect personal data from people for potential misuse.

The Delhi BJP chief demanded any apology from Kejriwal for the alleged fake Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani schemes.

LoP Gupta said the AAP government has once again been exposed as the public notification of the Delhi government used a word – “fraud”.

He expressed surprise over the fact that male applicants were made to fill out forms under the women’s welfare scheme and were even registered.

Referring to a letter he wrote to CM Atishi on November 4, he said the AAP government had promised to give one thousand rupees to each resident of Delhi before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and had them fill out forms, claiming that they would provide the money to applicants starting from April. However, once the elections were over, the promise was forgotten. When people complained to BJP MLAs about the fraud, the issue was raised in the Assembly, but the mikes of Opposition leaders were switched off, he alleged.