No paid leaves for Delhi govt schools guest teachers

The Director of Education in the capital has declared that the duration of maternity or any other leave availed by guest teachers of Delhi government schools will not be taken into account while computing their working days.

The department further said that if a guest teacher is called for any official duty by the heads of their schools during summer and winter vacations, then those days will also be included in the work experience certificate.

According to an official order of the Directorate of Education (DoE) the clarification was issued in response to queries raised on various platforms regarding the computation of working days for guest teachers working in Delhi government schools.

“If a guest teacher is on maternity leave or any other kind of leave, then the days spent on such leave will not be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers,” the DoE order said.

“If a guest teacher is on any kind of official government duty such as election duty, BLO duty, COVID duty etc, then the days spent on such duty will be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers,” it added.