Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / No paid leaves for Delhi govt schools guest teachers

No paid leaves for Delhi govt schools guest teachers

The department further said that if a guest teacher is called for any official duty by the heads of their schools during summer and winter vacations, then those days will also be included in the work experience certificate.

SNS | New Delhi | September 28, 2021 8:20 pm

paid leaves, Delhi govt schools, guest teachers, Directorate of Education

(Representational Image: iStock)

The Director of Education in the capital has declared that the duration of maternity or any other leave availed by guest teachers of Delhi government schools will not be taken into account while computing their working days.

The department further said that if a guest teacher is called for any official duty by the heads of their schools during summer and winter vacations, then those days will also be included in the work experience certificate.

According to an official order of the Directorate of Education (DoE) the clarification was issued in response to queries raised on various platforms regarding the computation of working days for guest teachers working in Delhi government schools.

“If a guest teacher is on maternity leave or any other kind of leave, then the days spent on such leave will not be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers,” the DoE order said.

“If a guest teacher is on any kind of official government duty such as election duty, BLO duty, COVID duty etc, then the days spent on such duty will be included while computing the working days of the guest teachers,” it added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Children can't be denied admissions at Delhi govt schools in absence of TC, orders Sisodia
Delhi Govt begins application for Admission to entry-level classes
Pass percentage of class XI increases in Delhi govt schools