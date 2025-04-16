DoE orders constitution of district-level inspection committees on fee hike

Taking cognizance of the complaints from parents across the city, Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday issued orders for the constitution of District-level Committees with each chaired by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the areas including Deputy Directors of Education, Accounts Officers, and Principals from Government Schools.

These committees will be tasked to conduct on-ground inspections of all the private unaided recognized schools in Delhi including those against which complaints have been received in this Directorate, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

“As on 16 April, more than 600 private recognized unaided schools have been inspected across Delhi and the inspection of remaining schools is being carried out and will be completed in an expeditious manner,” it said.

Advertisement

Accordingly, in cases wherein the schools have been found to have increased the fee in an arbitrary manner leading to profiteering and commercialization of schools, strict action is being initiated including issuance of show cause Notices, the department added.

Further, it was found during the inspection that many private unaided schools have not fulfilled their statutory obligations related to filing of fee statements and audited reports respectively under Section 17(3) and Section 180(3) of DSEAR 1973. Accordingly, action as applicable is being initiated against such schools.

The Directorate reiterates that all private recognized unaided schools must comply with statutory regulations concerning fee hikes and ensure complete transparency in fee-related communication with parents.

It is also mentioned that complaints have also been received regarding the malpractice of dummy schooling in various private unaided schools of Delhi.

During the course of inspections, as many as 20 such schools were identified and strict action has been initiated as per DSEAR 1973 against such private unaided schools.