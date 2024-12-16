Primary schools to run on hybrid mode in wake of GRAP- III implementation: Delhi govt

The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government has directed the primary schools across the national capital to run in ‘hybrid’ mode from Tuesday in the wake of implementation of the anti- pollution Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) stage- III curbs.

The circular was issued by the government on Monday after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas held a meeting and reviewed the air quality scenario in the region, and accordingly decided to invoke all actions under the revised GRAP stage- III.

As per the circular, “all Heads of Schools of Govt., Govt. Aided, Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a ‘Hybrid Mode’ i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders.”

The concerned school authorities have been directed to disseminate the information to the parents and guardians of the students immediately. Recently, the CAQM had revised the GRAP schedule , where some of the actions were incorporated in the stage- III of the anti- pollution plan, including the one to switch to the hybrid mode for up to classes V, amid the said category.