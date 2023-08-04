No interim relief to Sisodia, SC to hear plea in September

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail, for now, to the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia as it said that the plea for interim bail would be taken up along with plea for regular bail in the week commencing from September 4.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice S V Bhatti listed the matter for September and asked the ED to explain the money trail involved in the case as well as policy decisions.

The court took note of the CBI affidavit wherein it has been said that Sisodia’s wife has been suffering from the disease for the last 23 years.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia explained that his wife’s health has recently deteriorated leading to her hospitalisation and she is facing various issues including walking difficulty. But the court was not convinced and said that it will examine it on the next date of hearing.

The court also asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju to give a clear picture on the aspects relating to the money trail involved in the matter. The court noted that the agency’s affidavit does not give clear pictures on this aspect.

It also granted more time to the Enforcement Directorate to file an affidavit in the matter.

The CBI, in its affidavit, has opposed the bail plea of Sisodia, stating that he is the kingpin and architect of the conspiracy in liquor policy irregularities. The health condition of the wife of Manish Sisodia is nothing new as her treatment has been ongoing for 23 years as mentioned by him.

Sisodia had also approached the Delhi High Court for interim bail on the ground of his wife’s health condition, which he later withdrew, after it was pointed out before the high court that Sisodia had suppressed vital facts relating to the discharge of his wife from the hospital, CBI said.

Furthermore, while withdrawing the said interim bail application, Sisodia also stated before the high court that the condition of his wife was stable, CBI stated in its affidavit.

Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court for bail both in CBI and ED cases in the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. He challenged Delhi HC order rejecting his bail plea.

The Delhi High Court denied him bail in both the matters. In its order passed on July 3, 2023, in the ED case, the court had stated that this court inter alia was of the view that in view of the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi, the possibility of influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled.

During arguments, the CBI had opposed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia and stated, “The applicant (Sisodia) enjoys close nexus with the executive, offices and bureaucrats and his influence and clout is evident. His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claim the applicant to be a victim of a political vendetta.”

In February 2023, Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi’s new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the Opposition. He is currently in judicial custody.