NHRC member complains to CEC against involvement of children in AAP campaign

Priyank Kanoongo, a member of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has complained to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar against the posts and re-post of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP chief Arvnd Kejriwal on the social media platform X sharing videos of children purportedly involved in political campaign for their party.

Drawing the attention of the CEC to the unconstitutional act in a letter, Priyank Kanoongo requested him to consider issuing guidelines to political parties to refrain from using children in political activities.

In a separate letter to the official concerned of the X, the NHRC member said the commission is deeply concerned over the involvement of children in political campaigns, and sought removal of the said posts, with an Action Taken Report (ATR) to be submitted to the NHRC within a week in this connection.

In both his communications, the complainant wrote, “The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter under Section 12(a) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.”

He wrote to the CEC, “This practice not only violates the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India on February 5, 2024 but also contravenes Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, along with other relevant legal provisions.

He said even though the Model Code of Conduct is yet to be enforced for the upcoming assembly election in Delhi, the commission is deeply concerned about the participation of children in political campaigns.