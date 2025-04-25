BJP takes up ‘discrimination’ of Brahmin students with NHRC

The Opposition BJP has taken up the alleged caste-based discrimination of Brahmin students during the Common Entrance Test with the National Human Rights Commission.

The two students were purportedly forced to remove their sacred threat during the test.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said on Friday that he has filed a formal complaint with the Commission alleging infringement of religious freedom during CET calling for action against those found guilty in the case.

The state government has already acted swiftly by suspending concerned Education Department officials and instituting an investigation into the matter.

However, not content with the government’s action, the BJP has taken up the issue in a big way. Ashoka took to the social media platform X to claim that several students were forced to remove religious symbols — sacred thread during the examination.

“On 23rd April, I have filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission about the incidents of infringement of personal beliefs by Government of Karnataka in which students were compelled to remove their scared religious symbols such as Janivara (Yagnopavita), Shivadara etc during the Common Entrance Test (CET) examination at several centres across the State,” he said in his post.

The BJP leader urged the Commission to take immediate and appropriate action. “I have appealed to the Commission to take prompt and appropriate action to safeguard the rights and dignity of citizens, especially the youth, whose future should not be jeopardised by such unlawful and discriminatory practices.”, he said.

On Saturday, a student, Suchivrat Kulkarni, alleged that his entry was denied at the Karnataka Common Entrance Test exam centre on April 17 at Sai Spoorthi PU College in Bidar because he was wearing the sacred thread (Janeu).

Gurudatta Hegde, Deputy Commissioner of Shivamogga, stated that an investigation has been initiated and an FIR has been registered.