Violence planned, need NIA probe: Agnimitra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul on Monday expressed serious concerns over the recent violence in Murshidabad, describing it as a planned act of “ethnic cleansing” allegedly carried out under the leadership of local leaders.

Paul also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Paul said: “NCW and NHRC are submitting their reports on the ground reality in Murshidabad, to the Governor. The Hindus of West Bengal are in a very scary situation. This is not a riot, it is a very planned act, under the leadership of local leaders. We want an investigation by the NIA so that the truth comes out… This is ethnic cleansing and is going on in a very planned way.”

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also expressed deep concern over the recent violence in Murshidabad, saying that “Hindus were threatened at gunpoint and forced to chant Islamic religious slogans.”