NHRC seeks report on conversion of Odisha forest land

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sought for action taken report from the district collector of Sundargarh on alleged illegal conversion of more than 1,000 acres of forest land.

The unlawful conversion of forest land has left around 1,088 tribal families in Kasada,Jhirdapali, S.Balang, Pithachore and Bhalupani gram panchayats landless, human rights lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy contended in a petition moved to the NHRC.

The FRA rights ensured to One thousand eighty eight Scheduled Tribe families have been clandestinely snatched away by the corrupt local administration illegally. Such illegal acts without the Authority of laws force these traditional forest dwellers, Scheduled Tribe families, to become landless.

The One thousand eighty eight Scheduled Tribe families living in the eighteen villages under Kasada,Jhirdapali, S.Balang, Pithachore and Bhalupani Gram Panchayats have been living as landless having no right over any land, the petition pointed out.

The biased action on part of authorities in converting forest land to other category without following due process of law also poses serious question of environment protection and the forest rights

The petition sought for the AI-powered Audit besides enquiry by higher officials to undo the act of illegality perpetrated by the district administration.

“The Commission is of the considered view that the allegations leveled in the complaint are serious violations of the Human Rights of the victims. Accordingly, the Registry is directed to send a copy of the complaint to the District Magistrate, Sundargarh, Odisha to examine the matter and send a report expeditiously within a period of 15 days” NHRC ruled in an order pronounced on Thursday.