New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi believes in astrology

The new Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi (58), is known for his belief in astrology when it comes to achieving big in politics.

Days after the third-time legislator was inducted into the Captain Amarinder Singh government Cabinet in 2017, Channi had apparently constructed a road from a park outside his official residence in Sector 2 Chandigarh as an astrologer had reportedly advised him for having an “east facing” entry to his residence in order to improve his political prospects.

But as this entry was deemed illegal, this road was razed by the Chandigarh Administration within hours of its construction. Channi once rode an elephant in the lawns of his house on his astrologer’s advice.

Channi was the Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, and Employment Generation Minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government. Previously, he was the leader of Opposition in the Assembly from 2015 to 2016.

He belongs to the Ramdasia Sikh community.

Channi’s spectacular rise in politics started as the president of the Kharar Municipal Council 2002. He contested the 2007 Assembly polls from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency as a Congress rebel and won as an Independent from this reserved constituency.

In 2012, he joined the Congress and won the seat. In 2016, he was made the leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly against the wishes of Captain Amarinder Singh. He draws his strength from the Congress high command and he is seen as a choice of the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.