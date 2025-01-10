NDMC water tanker provides relief in Pandara park area amid water shortage

The residents of Pandara park area in Lutyens Delhi, who were facing water shortage, were relieved after a NDMC water tanker arrived on Friday.

Commenting on this, Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj said, “There has been no water here for the last three days and residents were facing a lot of problems due to this”.

The condition of Delhi Jal Board is such that either it supplies dirty water unfit for utilizing or there is no water supply, he added.

“This is the condition of a posh area like Pandara Park where Misa Bharati, Lalu Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, and Dimple Yadav reside”, the Congress leader remarked.