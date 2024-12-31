NDMC to host ‘Suvidha Camp’ on Jan 4

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced on Tuesday that it will organise its next ‘Suvidha Camp’ on January 4 to provide information, facilitation, and grievance redressal services for its stakeholders.

The Suvidha Camp will take place from 10:30 an to 12:30 pm.

The civic body stated that helpdesks from various departments will facilitate and address grievances for service users, employees, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders’ Associations (MTAs), and residents.

Departments participating in the camp include Public Health, Architecture and Environment, Commercial, Health Licensing, Property Tax, Education, Fire, Accounts/Finance/Pension, Medical Services, Parking Management, Chief Security Office, EBR Department, Municipal Housing, Vigilance, and Library.

“The Suvidha Camp will address grievances related to new electricity connections/disconnections, load enhancement/reduction, name changes/transfers, property tax, birth and death certificates, service matters of serving and retired employees, waterlogging, sanitation, waste disposal, road repairs, widow pensions, old age pensions, handicapped pensions, and other services provided by NDMC,” the council said.

It was also highlighted that NDMC has launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal,” a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for residents and service users. The portal allows users to lodge grievances, track their status, and provide feedback on the grievance redressal process.