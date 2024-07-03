NDMC takes slew of key decisions

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its Council meeting here on Wednesday considered and approved various proposals including procurement of 200 MW Solar Power to meet power deficit and renewable power obligations (RPO).

The meeting approved the proposal for procurement of 200 MW Solar Power through Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) available in its ISTS Tranche-XI for allocation on a long term basis for a period of 25 years, as per a communiqué issued by the NDMC.

It also approved the engagement of a vendor for setting up a semi-automated kitchen for preparing and serving freshly cooked mid day meals to the students of NDMC schools.

“Council approved the selection of successful bidder ie M/s Akshaya Patra Foundation and award work for setting up of a semi-automated kitchen, at their own cost, for supply of freshly cooked mid day meal as per the terms and conditions in the space available at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market New Delhi, for serving freshly cooked mid day meal about 7,000-8000 students of six NDMC/Navyug schools initially for a period of three years and subsequently further extendable for two more years,” the civic body said.

Besides this, the meeting approved amendment in draft Recruitment Rules to the post of Programmer in NDMC and amendment in draft Recruitment Rules to the post of Programming Assistant

Among others, there was notification of the Recruitment Rules for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (33), Senior Audit Officer (7) and Additional Deputy Chief Auditor (1) in NDMC.

The Council approved the proposal for framing/amendment of Recruitment Rules for the post-Assistant Audit Officer, Senior Audit Officer and Additional Deputy Chief Auditor, it said.

“After approval of the Council, the proposal will be sent to the UPSC. On receipt of the proposal from UPSC, the same will be submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for their concurrence and approval. After approval of the MHA the same shall be sent to Delhi Government for Notification in Delhi Gazette,” the civic body said.