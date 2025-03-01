Delhi moving towards becoming city of flowers: L-G

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday said that with sustained efforts from multiple agencies and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi is moving towards becoming a city of flowers.

Saxena made the statement after he inaugurated a two-day Flower Festival organised by the NDMC at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the presence of the civic body’s Chairman Keshav Chandra and Member Anil Valmiki.

The L-G said it was his dream to make Delhi a city of flowers and in the last two and a half years, sustained efforts by multiple agencies, particularly the NDMC, have now begun showing great results.

“I am confident that we will soon succeed in making Delhi a city of flowers. These efforts have not only been praised by the people from all over the country but also by the ambassadors and diplomats stationed here,” Saxena said, while lauding the NDMC for enhancing the aesthetics of the city.

The L-G said that after this two-day exhibition, the flower pots and floral artworks displayed here should be placed at various intersections, roundabouts and roadsides of the New Delhi area so that people passing by can also experience the aesthetic appeal.

Praising the gardeners of NDMC, Saxena stated that the civic body’s team is very hard working and the gardeners have magic in their hands and other greening agencies of Delhi should learn from them.

“We will try to coordinate with other departments of Delhi to replicate this effort,” he said.

Saxena also appreciated the efforts of NDMC to organise different events of flowers like Tulip Festival, Rose Festival and Flower Festival in which people not only from Delhi but also from nearby cities visit flowering sites in the New Delhi area and this is the true recognition of NDMC’s efforts.

He also appealed to the people of Delhi to plant flowers in their homes.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the NDMC Chairman said that under the guidance of L-G, NDMC is making every possible effort to make New Delhi a clean, beautiful and green city.

Chandra said that effort will be made with skills and expertise to make the vision of making Delhi a city of flowers, a reality and this dream will be realised as soon as possible.

The two-day Flower Festival is open for all and entry will be free where the flower lovers can enjoy the live show of blooming nature and feel the beauty of the flowers.