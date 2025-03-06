NDMC’s property tax collection counters to remain open beyond normal working days

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday announced that its property tax collection counters will remain open on every Saturday and Sunday in March for citizens facilitation.

“In order to facilitate the taxpayers and provide sufficient opportunity to interact with the tax officers to know the pending dues and update their records regarding fulfillment of their property tax obligations, NDMC has decided to open its Property Tax Collection Counters as well as Tax Office every Saturday and Sunday beyond normal working days in the month of March ,” the civic body said.

The NDMC said it has designated three payment collection counters for payment collection.

These collection counters will also entertain the payments from residents/service users/electricity and water consumers of NDMC area for their outstanding electricity and water bills and estate properties dues, it said.

The NDMC advised that in order to avoid last hour rush and as possible without waiting for last hours of closure of collection counters, they can plan their property tax, electricity, water bills and estate dues deposition well in time.

The residents/tax payers/service users of the area may also make their payments through online mode as per their convenience, it said.

The NDMC said it oversees about 15,600 properties in its jurisdiction, including approximately 1,600 government properties and around 14,000 private ones. Of these, 1,000 properties are exempt from taxation.

“As of mid-February 2024-25, Rs 807 crore has been collected from 9,600 taxable properties, with the tax submission deadline for the financial year set for March 31. The NDMC aims to collect Rs 1,150 crore from property tax in 2024-25, compared to Rs 1,030 crore collected in 2023-24,” the civic body said.

Informing that at least 3,200 taxpayers have not paid their taxes amounting around Rs 200 crore for three consecutive years despite repeated notices, the NDMC said it has served them reminders and show-cause notices, urging them to pay their legitimate dues immediately, or face coercive action.

“Under NDMC regulations, a 30-day show cause notice is issued to 380 defaulters, followed by additional reminders. If there is no response or payment within the 30-day period, the Council may take action, such as property attachment, sealing, or account attachment,” it added.