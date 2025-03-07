Austria’s Gamble

Austria’s newly formed three-party coalition government is an unusual experiment in European politics. For the first time since World War II, the country is governed by a broad alliance of conservatives, social democrats, and liberals ~ all in an effort to shut out the far right Freedom Party (FPO). While this coalition represents a rare instance of centrist unity in an increasingly pola rised Europe, it also carries the risk of internal friction, instability, and an eventual resurgence of the very party it seeks to sideline. The Freedom Party’s electoral victory in September, with nearly 29 per cent of the vote, underscored the growing appeal of far-right politics in Austria. The FPO has capitalised on public concerns over immigration, security, and the cost of living, aligning itself with broader right-wing trends across Europe.

Yet, despite its strong showing, the party failed to form a government ~ largely because other parties viewed it as too extreme or too unpredictable for coalition-building. The failure of the FPO to secure power highlights the limits of populist momentum when met with a determined establishment pushback. However, the coalition that has emerged in its place ~ a fragile alliance of the conservative People’s Party (OVP), the Social Democrats (SPO), and the liberal Neos ~ may prove difficult to sustain. Even two-party coalitions in Austria have had a tendency to collapse, as seen in 2017 and 2019. Now, with three ideologically diverse parties at the table, managing governance will require constant negotiation and compromise.

The Neos, in particular, may find themselves squeezed between the competing interests of their coalition partners, as they attempt to push liberal economic and social policies in a government dominated by the centre-right OVP. The government’s immediate fo – cus will be on stabilising Austria’s economy. With two years of recession behind it, the country faces the challenge of reducing its budget deficit while avoiding public backlash over spending cuts and tax hikes. Chancellor Christian Stocker has signaled plans for stricter immigration rules and tougher measures against extremism ~ a nod to right-wing concerns in an attempt to blunt the FPO’s appeal. However, this strategy carries the risk of legitimising the far right’s rhetoric rather than countering it.

The FPO, meanwhile, will exploit every sign of weakness within the coalition to push for a snap election. It has already labeled the government a “loser coalition,” drawing parallels to Ger many’s recently collapsed three-way alliance. If Austria’s centrist parties fail to maintain unity or deliver on their economic promises, the FPO will likely gain further ground in the next election, potentially returning with an even stronger mandate. Austria’s new government is, at best, a temporary firewall against the far right. If it stumbles, it may end up paving the way for an FPO resurgence ~ one that could be even harder to contain next time.