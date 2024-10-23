NDMC raises parking fees to minimise usage of private vehicle

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced to enhance the parking fees to minimize the usage of private vehicles to curb the pollution.As per statutory directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP – II) i.e. very poor air quality, certain actions are envisaged to be taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the NDMC said.

“One of action is enhancement of parking fees to discourage private transport. Accordingly, NDMC has decided to enhance the parking fees,” the civic body said. It further said it has taken the decision based on the CAQM order.

“The parking fees (off road/indoor) has been enhanced to twice of the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage-II of the GRAP. The enhancement of parking charges will not be implemented for the on-street parking sites and monthly passes,” the civic body said. A total of 116 parking sites (off-roads and indoor) users will be affected from the decision of parking fee enhancement, it said.

The civic body said under the directives of the CAQM, it has issued the guidelines and measures for Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) and Market Traders Association (MTAs) to mitigate the air pollution. To safeguard public health and improve air quality, the civic body said it issued a strict prohibition of garbage burning.

The NDMC urged the citizens/residents/visitors of its area to adhere to the dos and don’ts for minimising pollution activities and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures aimed towards sustaining and improving the air quality.

The civic body also appealed to the people to use public transport and minimise use of personal vehicles, avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the area.