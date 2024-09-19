NDMC inks MoA with CRRI for New Delhi road infrastructure

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) on Thursday to collaborate on the various fields of interest for knowledge-led development of New Delhi road infrastructure.

The MoA was signed by NDMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora and CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida in the presence of senior officers.

“The aim of this MoA is to provide technical guidance in ascertaining the maintenance needs, thickness of overlays and also quality control with a broad objective to provide technically sound and economical solutions,” the NDMC said.

According to the agreement, NDMC and CRRI agreed to work together towards a common goal for maintenance of the road network in the city and training to Engineers and staff members, it said.

“Under the scope of work of the agreement, NDMC requires the consultancy on conditional assessment of pavements for suggesting recarpeting layers and third party quality assessment for road works. Training programmes on pavement evaluation techniques and their application for maintenance and rehabilitation is also part of the agreement,” the civic body said.

In order to achieve the long term objectives, this MoA will be valid for a period of five years from the date of signing. Thereafter, the same can be extended for an agreeable tenure for next five years on the same terms and conditions, it said.