Nangloi residents protested against Kejriwal over civic woes: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Wednesday, claimed that people in the city are fed up with the political gimmicks of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Atishi Government, and are now ready to teach them a lesson.

According to the BJP leader, Kejriwal was shown black flags as a mark of protest by the residents of Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka led by local MP Yogendra Chandolia during the AAP chief’s visit to Nangloi, where he had come to show alleged political concern two months after the firing incident.

Sachdeva said West Delhi’s Nangloi is an area where broken roads have awaited reconstruction for years, and this monsoon, the Rohtak Road in Nangloi gained notoriety for being in the worst condition with severe waterlogging, drawing constant protests from locals.

He further said when Kejriwal announced via a social media post this morning that he would meet families in Nangloi, locals contacted the area MP Yogendra Chandolia, and responding to their appeal, he organised a massive protest joined by BJP workers and civil society groups from Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka.

The citizens raised slogans against Kejriwal and local MLAs, forcing him to abandon his visit midway and return.

Sachdeva emphasised that the protestors wanted Kejriwal to carry on with his visit but they also demanded accountability for the deplorable condition of Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka.

Chandolia remarked that as Kejriwal’s government faces widespread criticism for its failures and corruption, the AAP chief is allegedly trying to divert public attention.

The BJP MP further said that the former CM may address any issue or visit anywhere, the people of Nangloi, Kirari, and Mundka demand answers for the nearly 20 deaths caused by waterlogging in these three areas during this monsoon, and seek compensation.