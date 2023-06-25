Monsoon arrives in Delhi, Mumbai simultaneously

The southwest monsoon on Sunday arrived in Delhi and Mumbai at the same time, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also,” said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

He said the maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi is 5 cm and will continue for the next two days.

“5 cm maximum rainfall recorded in Delhi, rain will continue for the next 2 days. Maximum rainfall of 18 cm was recorded in Mumbai region and even today there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon is active in Central India,” Dr Mohapatra said.

In a statement, the IMD said: “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana, remaining parts of Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some more parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, today, the 25th June.”

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir during next 2 days,” it said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms lashed parts of the National Capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat.

The NCR (National Capital Region) like Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR.

The IMD issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra. The weather department issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg. “Moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs, possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places today,” the IMD said.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall. The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department.

“Rainfall intensity will gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, ” Regional Meteorological Centre said.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers. This year, the Southwest Monsoon reached India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week after the normal date of June 1.

The Southwest Monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. Monsoon is crucial, especially for kharif crops, which are dependent on rains. India has three cropping seasons — summer, kharif and rabi.