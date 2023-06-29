Moderate to heavy rainfall likely at several districts in Goa in next 4-5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that several districts in Goa are very likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days.

“In continuation of the previous forecasts with active monsoon conditions persisting over Goa, moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely at most places over North Goa & South Goa districts of the state on June 29, 30 and July 1, 2 and 3, 2023”, said an IMD statement. The release further stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places over North Goa and South Goa districts of the state on June 30, 2023 to July 3, 2023.”

The monsoon, which is now in its advanced stage is active in the country according to the weather department in India and several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said, “Monsoon is in its advanced stage and is active. We can see clouds over Kokan, Goa, Central India, as well as Northeastern states.”

The senior scientist predicted heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.

“The Low-Pressure area that originated from the northwest bay has now moved to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected,” he said.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions.

“We are expecting extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm) in parts of South Gujarat and Konkan Goa today,” he said.

He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

“East and Northeast India is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days, due to moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal,” the IMD scientist said.