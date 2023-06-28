Moderate to heavy rain likely in Goa today: IMD

Goa is likely to receive moderate to heavy spells of rain on Wednesday, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It further said that clouds are present over the talukas of the North Goa and South Goa districts, and they are moving toward the east. “Moderate to Heavy spells of rain and winds gusting to around 40 to 50 kmph very likely at most places over North Goa and South Goa districts during next 3-4 hours,” IMD, Goa said in a bulletin issued at 1:20 AM.

“At 0120 hours, clouds are present over talukas of North Goa & South Goa districts of the state. Clouds are generally moving towards the east,” the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, incessant rains led to a flood-like situation in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The heavy rain has disrupted the normal life of people.

There is a possibility of rains for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh, and some places may receive heavy rains, said IMD on Tuesday.

“Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Till now, 9 people have lost their lives, 14 injured, 4 houses are fully damaged while 28 are partially damaged due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is approximately Rs 104 crores,” said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.