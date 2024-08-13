Missed visiting schools and meeting children when in jail: Sisodia

After 17 months in jail, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accompanied by party colleague and Education Minister Atishi, ushered in a Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya school in West Vinod Nagar to a warm welcome from students.

During the visit to the school, the former education minister took a walk across classrooms meeting students and taking updates about their studies.

Education Minister Atishi said there was a time when no one could even imagine children studying in the government schools could learn a foreign language, but now the Kejriwal Government has made it possible.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Sisodia said, “For the last 17 months, I was missing going to schools, talking to children, laughing and talking with them, interacting with teachers, understanding them and dreaming about education. Today, God has given me another opportunity to go back to school among the children.”

Recounting his days in jail, he said, “I used to think about children as embodiments of God but in reality children are God. That is why I came to the temple of education early in the morning to meet my God.”

He said he was happy to see that the Delhi government has speeded up the work going on in the field of education in my absence. “The abandoned lands where I had laid the foundation stone for schools have magnificent world-class school buildings. This is a matter of great satisfaction for me. During this period, about 20 new schools have been started, 14 school buildings are under construction, 18 schools of specialized excellence have been started, and 1 new unique sports school has been started where children are studying sports,” he added.

“While in jail on false charges, I used to pray for the success of the education revolution should never succeed. I am happy that the education revolution did not stop and kept moving forward,” he said.

Sharing her views on Sisodia’s visit to the school and meeting the children after a long gap of 17 months, Atishi said seeing him amid children again, she was convinced that no one can keep him away from the children and their education.