Minor stabbed to death by another in North East Delhi

A minor was stabbed to death by another over personal enmity in Nehru Vihar, Old Mustafabad area of North East Delhi, Police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Ekta Public School around 8:15 pm on Tuesday which was reported to the Dayalpur police station by a PCR call, a police official said.

“When the team reached the spot, the injured victim had been transported to GTB Hospital by a PCR van. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared the victim brought dead,” the official elaborated.

He added that a preliminary investigation into the matter indicated that the deceased, reportedly a minor, was involved in a dispute with another minor that escalated into violence and the minor stabbed him multiple times, injuring him seriously.

The specific reason for the enmity between the two minors is not known so far, the officer said, adding that an FIR in the matter has been registered and efforts were underway to apprehend the offender.