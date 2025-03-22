Delhi Police organize ‘Jan Sunwai’ in North East Delhi

In order to address the problems pertaining to common people, Delhi Police organized a ‘Jan Sunwai’ (Public hearing) in the North East district on Saturday.

During the hearing, a total of 64 complaints were received from the public. Of these, 57 were resolved on the spot and on the remaining complaints, concerned officials were intimated.

The camps are being organized following Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s directive and during the camps; senior officials listen to the complaints of the people and provide them with solutions.

Through such programmes, the police want to engage citizens and enhance their confidence in policing.