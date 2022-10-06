Minor boy murdered in Delhi over trivial issue

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was murdered in the Jahangir Puri area of North West Delhi, over petty issues on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

A passerby found the brutally stabbed boy and took him to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM), where he was declared dead.

On information about the incident, a police team reached the hospital and took custody of the dead body. During the physical examination, several stab injuries were found on the chest of the deceased.

An eyewitness said he had noticed a tussle at a park near G-Block, Jahangir Puri and later found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The deceased has been identified as Shivam (17), a resident of Mukund Pur, Delhi. His body was sent for post-mortem.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Jahangir Puri police station and an investigation was taken up. During the investigation, a team of special staff North West District, identified two of the accused involved in the murder and nabbed them within 18 hours of the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani said both the accused have been arrested. They have been identified as Nitin and Sachin (both 18), residents of Jahangir Puri. The accused are being interrogated and efforts to nab remaining accused persons are being made.

According to the DCP, the information about the incident was received at the police station at about 11.48 pm on Wednesday from BJRM hospital. The caller informed that a boy with stab injuries had been brought in the hospital who had been declared dead.

It was revealed that the deceased was also found involved in criminal activities in the past and was having some tension with the accused persons over dominance in the area.