Ministry of Development of North-East Region identifies 9 official sites for cleaning in Delhi, NER

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and its organisations are participating in Special Campaign 4.0 for Institutionalisation of Swachhata and clearance of pending matters.

It has identified nine official sites for cleaning in Delhi and NER. Many other Local sites in eight NE states are also to be cleaned. Pendency of VIP reference is being closely monitored in MDoNER and efforts are made, throughout the year, to bring the pendency to zero.

The ministry is committed to dispose of VIP references on priority basis. Efforts are also being made to reduce the number of Assurances in consultation with M/o Parliamentary Affairs.

Advertisement

A total of 800 e-files and 165 physical files are being reviewed as per record retention schedule.

During the campaign, officers and staff will also be encouraged to dispose of the hard copies of reports, PPTs etc which are no longer required.

Special Campaign 4.0 will be carried out in various parts of the North East through the Organisations and FTSUs of MDoNER.

On the occasion of culmination of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2024 Campaign and launch of Phase II of Special Campaign 4.0 on October 2, Secretary, MDoNER felicitated “Safai Mitras”, the outsourced Housekeeping staff of MDoNER by giving them Thermos flasks as a token of appreciation of their work during SHS-2024 campaign.