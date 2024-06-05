MCD to stop payment of property tax through cheques from July 1

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), on Wednesday, announced that it would no longer accept property tax payments through cheques from July 1 in light of cheque dishonour problems faced by the civic body.

“Due to legal issues arising out of dishonoured cheques, cheque payments of property tax shall be done away with from July 1 onwards,” the MCD said.

The civic body said the property taxpayers can now conveniently pay their property tax digitally through UPI, Wallets, Demand Draft, Pay order, or through any online payment gateway only.

“The electronic payment will not only ensure timely payment and issue of receipt but also facilitate ease of doing business. Taxpayers will be able to pay property conveniently and receive faster reconciliation of the same,” it said.

The MCD also appealed to all the property owners/occupiers of the vacant lands and buildings to pay tax for the current year 2024-25 and get a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum payments of tax before June 30.

For tax payment, the property owners/occupiers can log onto www.mcdonline.nic.in, it said.

The civic body said all property owners/occupiers of the vacant lands and buildings are also advised to geo-tag their properties.

As per the provisions of Section 114 of the DMC Act, 2003 (Amended) all buildings and vacant land falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD is liable to pay property tax.