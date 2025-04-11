Election to elect new mayor, Dy mayor in MCD to be held on Apr 25

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections to elect new mayor and deputy mayor on April 25, with the last date of filing nomination on April 21, the civic house said in an official communication.

“The ordinary April meeting of the house will take place on Friday, April 25 at the civic centre in which elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor will also be held,” it read.

As per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, the Mayoral election should happen annually during the first meeting of the civic house’s cycle beginning in April.

However, last time the elections happened in the month of November due to the dispute over the appointment of presiding office.

In the last election AAP’s Mahesh Kumar defeated BJP’s Kishan Lal with a narrow margin of three votes wherein Kumar secured 133 votes while Lal could only manage 130 votes and two were declared invalid.

The post of Mayor five single-year terms wherein the first year is reserved for Female candidates, second for open category, third for reserved category and the last two for open category again.

In the current strength of the house, BJP has 117, AAP has 113, 8 councilors are of Congress while 12 seats are vacant including that of Kamaljeet Sherawat who got elected as MP in the 250 member house.

The Mayoral poll consists of voting by all the Councilors with addition of all the 10 Members of Parliament (7 Lok Sabha & 3 Rajya Sabha) and 14 MLAs chosen by the Assembly Speaker.

The MLAs chosen include 11 from BJP and three from AAP. The saffron party having more number of Councilors along with Seven MPs and votes of 11 MLAs seems to be at advantage while the incumbent AAP in civic house has support from its three Rajya Sabha MP and three MLAs chosen by the Speaker.

Councilors from the Congress played a vital role in electing AAP’s Mayor last time and the party as part of INDIA bloc may seek their support this time too in order to cut BJP’s advantage.