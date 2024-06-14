MCD to issue separate licenses for amusement activities

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it will issue separate licenses for amusement activities in permanent places like banquet halls, eating establishments and open places to promote ease of doing business in the city.

Stating that it is fully committed to providing a conducive environment to businesses and establishments, the MCD said it has decided to issue Health Trade Licenses under other trade activities for carrying out amusement activities in permanent places like banquet halls, eating establishments, lodging/boarding establishments and at temporary places like any tent, canopy, enclosures or open places.

The civic body said under this license, various amusement activities like entertainment in the form of music, singing, dancing, electronic/digital/laser show/holographic projection/virtual performance will be allowed.

“Any establishment seeking the said license will have to submit a site plan of the licensed trade premises earmarked with the area proposed for amusement activities. The establishment seeking license will have to give a declaration that no extra seats will be added over and above the permitted seats. MCD will issue the license for three years or shorter period of time as per the application received,” it said.

The MCD said establishments seeking a license for carrying out amusement activities in temporary places will have to submit a site plan of temporary or open place earmarked with area which will be used for amusement activities.

“Establishment will have to ensure drinking water facility as per assembly of people, proper washroom facilities, pest control measures ensured by authorised agency, provision of solid and liquid waste management like dustbin and other equipment. Temporary establishments may obtain a license for a duration of one year or less,” it said.

The civic body said for auditoriums possessing Health Trade License u/s 422 of DMC act 1957 there is no need for separate Health Trade license for performance of amusement activities.

The MCD said its initiative to provide licences to establishments for amusement activities will help them in attracting more customers which will translate into more business and income to them.

The civic body said it will also help in augmenting their sources of revenue and citizens will also have more options for recreation and entertainment.

This initiative of MCD will prove to be a win-win situation for all stakeholders, it added.