MCD set to launch mega sanitation drive

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to launch a mega sanitation drive in the city from Monday with an aim to clean roads, footpaths, alleys, parks, and other public places in Delhi as announced by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

The Mayor informed that councilors and social organizations would play a significant role in the drive, working together with resident welfare associations (RWAs), market associations, religious organizations, and NGOs.

Each councilor will lead the sanitation drive in his respective ward, while zonal chairman and deputy chairman will be in charge of the drive in different areas, he announced.

The drive will involve cleaning of streets, parks, schools, residential areas, and back lanes, with a focus on areas that are often missed in daily cleaning.

The Mayor appealed to the citizens to participate in the drive by contributing their labour to make it a success.

The sanitation drive is part of the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the goal of making Delhi a clean and beautiful capital city, Singh said.

The civic agency has planned a thorough cleaning exercise, with sanitation staff working from 6 am to 4 pm, and debris being collected and disposed of at designated locations.