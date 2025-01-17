MCD removes over 9 lakh election advertisements ahead of Delhi polls

In its effort to implement the directives of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the coming assembly election, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated on Friday that it has removed over 63,000 posters, banners, hoardings, and small boards across its 12 zones, bringing the total number of removals to over 9.36 lakh so far.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on January 7 after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Delhi assembly polls. The national capital will vote in all 70 assembly seats on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

As per the civic agency, the total number of removals of poll materials includes 6,954 hoardings, 34,947 posters, banners, and wall paintings, 2,058 signage boards, and 19,435 flags.

Stating zone-wise, the data from MCD showed that a total of 3,011 political advertisements were removed from the Rohini zone, 1,638 from the City-SP zone, 7,526 from the Civil Lines zone, 2,650 from the Karol Bagh zone, 4,695 from the Narela zone, 3,311 from the Keshavpuram zone, 5,628 from the South zone, 4,646 from the West zone, 7,667 from the Najafgarh zone, 5,721 from the Central zone, 10,676 from the Shahdara South zone, and 6,225 from the Shahdara North zone.

According to the EC order, any poster, hoarding, or banner in a public place that promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the announcement of the election schedule.

Earlier, the civic agency reported that it had removed over 8.72 lakh posters, banners, hoardings, and small boards across its 12 zones.