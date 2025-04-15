MCD conducts inspection of bamboo saplings planted at Bhalswa landfill

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted an inspection of bamboo saplings to review plant growth at Bhalswa landfill that lies in the north west of the city, on Tuesday.

During the inspection carried out by the civic body officials, it was observed that over 90 per cent of the bamboo saplings planted at the site have exhibited the emergence of new leaves, indicating healthy growth.

While a few plants appear to be dried, they are likely to sprout new foliage soon. The majority of the saplings remain alive and are under continuous monitoring.

To support proper irrigation and upkeep, the department has put in place the necessary infrastructure. This includes the deployment of three water tankers, three water guns, and a team of gardeners for regular maintenance and to ensure sustained greenery at the landfill sites.

The inspection of the MCD comes in the wake of a recent news report that claimed poor health of bamboo.

The civic body said it was committed to environmental sustainability and continues to take all necessary steps to nurture and protect plantation efforts at landfill sites.