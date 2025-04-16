AAP councillors protest against MCD Commissioner over administrative inaction

Councillors from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) including Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, staged a protest on Wednesday outside the office of MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar.

They demanded accountability regarding House-passed proposals related to house tax exemption and the regularisation of 12,000 temporary workers.

During the protest, Mayor Mahesh Kumar alleged that the Commissioner deliberately avoided a scheduled meeting with AAP councillors.

“The MCD had passed two important resolutions — one to provide relief in house tax for Delhi’s residents and the other to regularise 12,000 contractual employees of the Corporation. These proposals have yet to be implemented. We went to meet the Commissioner to demand their immediate execution. But instead of facing us, he made an excuse and fled his office,” he said.

He further claimed that, without consulting the Mayor or passing any resolution in the House, the MCD Commissioner unilaterally imposed additional user charges on Delhi’s residents.

“The Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposes this unjust decision. We demand the immediate withdrawal of these user charges, which have been arbitrarily imposed without public consultation,” Kumar said.