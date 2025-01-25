MCD organises ‘Walkathon for Democracy’ ahead of assembly polls

The Rohini Zonal Office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday organised a ‘Walkathon for Democracy’ in a bid to raise awareness about the importance of voting ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

The event, which saw the participation of over 300 individuals from the Education, Health, and DEMS departments of the Rohini Zone, was led by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner Dilkush Meena. It covered a distance of three kilometers, starting from the Zonal Office and culminating at Fountain Chowk Market in Rohini Sector-3.

In addition to the walkathon, a signature campaign was held to mark National Voters’ Day, further encouraging voter engagement and pledging commitment to democratic participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Meena expressed his gratitude to the participants and sponsors for their support in making the event a grand success. He urged participants to inspire their family members, friends, and neighbors to cast their votes.

He highlighted the dual purpose of the campaign: promoting fitness and encouraging citizens to leave the comfort of their homes to exercise their democratic right.

“The ‘Walkathon for Democracy’ is a celebration of our democratic values and a call to action for every voter to actively participate in the elections. Let’s ensure that this festival of democracy is celebrated with maximum participation,” said Meena.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 5.