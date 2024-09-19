MCD not to accept tax payments through RTGS/NEFT

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said it has decided not to accept tax payments made through RTGS/NEFT/offline mode, without filing of online property tax returns with effect from 1st April 2025 onwards.

As per provisions under Section 123-A and B of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2003, the responsibility of filing of property tax returns (PTR) and payment of property tax in respect of properties (building and vacant lands) under the jurisdiction of MCD, is of the owner/occupier of the property, it said.

It said its online system for payment of property tax has been working smoothly and all tax payers are required to file property tax returns online mandatorily so their payment of tax could be reflected in the form of an E-passbook in the system itself.

The civic body further said this will enable taxpayers to see their tax payment details/status anytime.

“It has been observed that a large number of taxpayers instead of filing online PTRs, make lump sum payments of tax through RTGS/NEFT/DD, etc. without filing PTRs. Due to non-filing of online PTRs by such tax payers, the process of reconciliation is not completed,” it said.

The corporation said any manual PTR submitted by the taxpayer will not be accepted.