MCD launches tree adoption campaign from New Jaffrabad

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a tree adoption campaign from New Jaffrabad located in ward number 235 of Shahdara North Zone.

, the civic body said on Sunday.

The objectives of the campaign being conducted by the Horticulture Department of the MCD through a joint effort with the citizens is to beautify Delhi, increase the biodiversity of Delhi and make efforts to improve the air quality of Delhi.

Under the campaign, the name of the citizens adopting the trees and the date of its planting will be displayed on the safety net of the adopted tree.

This tree adoption initiative of the MCD received the support of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The Delhi environment minister, Municipal Councillor of ward number 235 Priyanka Saxena, Additional Commissioner MCD Amit Kumar Sharma and Director-1 of horticulture Department of MCD R K Singh extended their support to this campaign by adopting trees.

More than 50 citizens of New Jaffrabad also adopted trees. Apart from this, there is a plan to adopt a total of more than 250 trees by the citizens in two other wards in the coming days and if this scheme gets public support, it will be implemented in other wards as well.

The Horticulture Department of the MCD is providing suitable trees (flowering, shady, fruit bearing and medicinal plants) for residential areas such as, Amaltas, Kachnar, Champa, Molshree, Ashok, Amla, Jamun, Guava, Ficus Benjamina, Lagerstromina, etc. It is also providing pits for planting trees and security nets for the trees, the civic body added.