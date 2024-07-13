MCD intensifies drive to prevent and control vector-borne diseases

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said that it has intensified its drive across the national capital to prevent and control vector-borne diseases.

“Due to rains in Delhi, the risk of Dengue, Chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases has increased. In view of the situation, the MCD has intensified the drive across the city to prevent and control vector borne diseases. Several measures are being taken by the MCD to control the diseases,” the civic body said.

The MCD said that this year, 18019250 visits in houses have been done to detect mosquito breeding and in 43650 houses mosquito breeding was found.

A total of 218415 houses were sprayed with insecticide. Special campaigns for anti-mosquito drive were conducted to cover vulnerable areas like drains and water bodies, construction sites, parks and nurseries and institutions like hospitals, schools, government offices etc.

“The MCD has taken legal enforcement for prevention of mosquito breeding as per provision under Malaria by Laws of DMC Act. The MCD has issued 39862 legal notices, 9479 Challans and 2580 offenders have been levied Rs.686105/- administrative charge,” the civic body said.

The Public Health Department of the MCD is regularly taking anti larval measures in all the zones. The information on cases is collected from all the health facilities of Delhi through IHIP (Integrated Health Information Plate Form) Portal run by MOHFW, GOI. These diseases have become endemic in Delhi hence, cases are coming round the year.

“The MCD appeals to citizens to prevent water stagnation/installation in and around their house so that mosquitoes cannot breed,” the civic body added.