MCD conducts special drive to resolve problem of waterlogging

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a special drive to de-silt all uncovered and slab covered drains to resolve the problem of waterlogging in Karol Bagh Zone of the national capital.

“The Karol Bagh Zone of MCD has launched a special drive for desilting of all uncovered and slab covered drains to resolve the problem of water logging in the area. The zonal staff have de-silted all the drains in all 13 wards of the zone,” the MCD said on Friday.

Besides, cleaning of bell mouths and gully grating in the entire zone have also been undertaken, it said.

The MCD informed that sanitation staff have been deployed by Karol Bagh Zone round the clock on all vulnerable points to avoid any water logging situation in the area.

“As result of these, as it starts raining, even in the midnight sanitation workers start taking immediate steps to prevent clogging of garbage such as plastic bags, pet bottles, chips packets etc in the bell mouth, so as to water recedes faster during the heavy rain also,” it said.

In addition, the civic body said that sanitation workers have also been deployed at the Control Room of the Zonal Building for night shifts to meet emergency requirements arising out of heavy rain or any other reason in the night also.

The MCD also informed that it will construct a section drain with a cost of Rs 2.74 crore to resolve the problem of water logging in Bada Bazar Road.

“The section drain will help in channelising the excess storm water away from the area thus resolving the problem of water logging. Tenders have been called for the work of construction of a drain on Satpal Bhatia Marg on both sides from Pusa Road to Shanker road in Old Rajendra Nagar in Ward No. 141. The work order will be issued shortly,” it said.