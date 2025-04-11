CM Rekha Gupta call for resolution of key civic issues during review meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, focusing on key civic issues, including the identification of dark spots and waterlogging issues affecting the national capital.

To improve public safety and reduce crime, the government has launched a plan to illuminate 4,000 identified dark spots throughout the city. Approximately 1,900 of these fall under PWD. faulty lights at these locations are to be repaired within 10 days.

Advertisement

During the meeting, she highlighted that a total of 233 traffic congestion points across the city have been identified, with 123 falling under the jurisdiction of the PWD. Of these, 41 points have already been resolved, while the remaining are to be addressed by June.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the CM stated that ensuring a life of dignity for every individual is the government’s responsibility and directed all district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates to conduct regular inspection of shelter homes and ensure they offer clean facilities, nutritious food, drinking water, lighting, healthcare, and safety.

In view of the approaching monsoon, the government has identified 445 waterlogging hotspots across the city.

Departments such as PWD, NDMC, and MCD have been instructed to resolve these issues within 15 days to avoid public inconvenience.

Meanwhile, an intensified campaign will be launched against polluting vehicles, with strict action planned against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, the CM mentioned.

To speed up criminal investigations and support the judiciary, the chief minister announced strengthening of the Forensic Science Laboratory including approval of filling vacant positions and upgrading facilities to improve the speed and accuracy of investigations.

Lastly, to improve citizen engagement and transparency in governance, the formation of suggestion committees at the police station and district levels has been approved. The committees will allow residents to voice complaints and offer suggestions directly to the administration.