MCD conducts anti-encroachment drive in South Zone

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday said that it conducted a special drive against temporary encroachments in the South Zone of the national capital.

The civic body conducted the anti-encroachment drive following complaints about vendors and occupiers occupying unauthorised spaces.

“Taking cognisance of the complaints received by the South Zone of Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding vendors and occupiers, a joint temporary encroachment removal drive was successfully executed by the MCD under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner (South Zone),” the MCD said.

The South Zone of the MCD had been receiving a number of complaints regarding vendors and squatters, the civic body said.

“Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) informed that the vendors and squatters were found to be hindering vehicular and pedestrian movement. Besides, vendors were blocking footpaths and vending on roads, causing significant inconvenience to the general public,” the MCD said.

For the removal of such vendors and squatters, a joint temporary encroachment removal drive was successfully executed and temporary encroachment from the footpaths and roads from the entire stretch from the IIT gate to the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare were removed, it said.

In the coming week, the MCD will intensify temporary encroachment removal drives to clear roads and footpaths, it added.