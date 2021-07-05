Issuing a statement on Monday, senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that the BJP-led MCD is committing a crime by levying an additional charge of Rs 24,000 annually for the removal of the garbage.

The party stated that the BJP should withdraw its decision otherwise a big agitation will follow.

“On one hand Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal says that doctors should be honoured with Bharat Ratna, while, on the other hand, there is BJP which is demanding Rs 2,000 per month from the doctors. This inhuman attitude of BJP’s MCD is seen on an everyday basis; the AAP government will not tolerate this at all,” Pathak said.

“In the time of Corona, when doctors are putting everything at stake the BJP’s MCD is now charging Rs 2,000 per month from those doctors. This is wrong and inhuman. This is a kind of felony tax,” he added.

For the unversed, the doctors practising in areas under East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will now have to pay an additional fee of Rs 24,000 annually for the removal of the garbage. Each doctor’s clinic will now have to pay Rs 30,000 annually to the MCD for garbage removal, an additional fee of Rs 24,000 has been introduced alongside the previous annual fee of Rs 6,000.

Manoj Tyagi, the leader of AAP from EDMC, said in a statement that while a recent order which increased the tax of traders has already created a furore among the business community, the East MCD has now levied a tax of Rs 2,000 per month on the doctors.

“BJP is exploiting them by imposing such a tax on the Godlike humans who saved everyone’s life during the Corona period. Aam Aadmi Party is with the doctors and will continue to fight till the decision is revoked,” he added.