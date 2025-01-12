MCD Commissioner pays homage to Swami Vivekananda

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, on

Sunday, paid homage to spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda on his birth

anniversary and said he symbolises the spirit of youth.

He garlanded the statue of Vivekananda at the Panchkuian Road in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the life of Vivekananda inspires

patriotism, spirituality, and hard work. “Swami Vivekananda’s

teachings continue to motivate people to aspire to their highest

ideals and dedicate themselves to their greatest pursuits. He

symbolises the spirit of youth, and his birth anniversary is aptly

celebrated as National Youth Day across the country,” the Commissioner

said.

He said this day serves as an opportunity for the youth of India to

come together, reflect on Vivekananda’s teachings, and consider how

they can contribute positively to society and the world.

Later, the Commissioner inspected nearby areas and directed officials

to strengthen sanitation facilities.

National Youth Day is celebrated every year on January 12 to

commemorate the birth anniversary of Vivekananda, one of India’s most

revered spiritual leaders and thinkers.