MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in Central Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh area.

The drive was carried out along the Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in the Karol Bagh Zone, in which the temporary structures and platforms were removed with the help of local police, resulting in the improvement of cleanliness for the residents in the area.

Speaking on this, Deputy Commissioner Karol Bagh zone, Abhishek Kumar Mishra stated that this initiative demonstrates MCD’s ongoing commitment to maintaining public spaces and ensuring residents’ safety. The operation, which began on September 12, targeted illegal encroachments that had obstructed public access.

With the help of this anti-encroachment drive, the area has been restored for community use which promotes cleaner, safer, and more accessible public space. The MCD will continue to monitor the area to prevent future encroachments and ensure public land is properly utilised for the benefit of the community, he added.

Last week the MCD had carried out a special drive in South Delhi from IIT Delhi gate to National Institute of Health and Family Welfare, for removing temporary encroachments on footpaths, after receiving numerous public complaints.