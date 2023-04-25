MCAPS opens a new window towards E-Learning

In an attempt to expand a new window towards E-learning in colleges of the State, the Government-run ‘Mo College Abhijan Parichalana Sangathan’ (MCAPS) has inked an MoU with ‘Tata Community Initiatives Trust’ (TCIT).Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson of ‘Mo College’ and Anita Rajan, CEO of TCIT were present on the occasion. The objective of the understanding is to create scopes and development in the area of skill and entrepreneurship as well as to train youth for employment and community enterprises. Over the years, Tata STRIVE provided courses that can help learners learn a new skill and enhance their prospect of building a career in IT/digital space. ‘Mo College’ along with ‘Tata STRIVE’ can play an important role in facilitating access to the best in class digital courses for engineering and science graduates of students hailing from various colleges across the state, said officials. The focus would be to reach out to economically weaker and socially disadvantaged youth and empower them with skills relevant to industry, leading to successful careers in digital space. At least 5000 students will be benefitted across the state as well as those who will be completing the courses within time, they will avail with cent percent placement guidance. Apart from all the courses students will also be offered Tata STRIVE’S signature youth development programme of up to 20 hours, which will be useful to develop life skills among the students. There would be no financial implication over any educational institutions or students joining this program as the only goal is to enhance the knowledge enrichment.