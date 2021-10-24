Manish Tewari slams ‘anarchy’ in Punjab Congress

Senior Congress MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari has slammed the ongoing squabbling in the Punjab Congress ahead of the state assembly elections, suggesting that the crises in the party’s state unit were far from over.

”Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera? Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be worst offenders themselves,” he said in a series of tweets.

1/3 vs @INCPunjab Do we think that people of Punjab are not disgusted by this daily soap opera?Irony is that those who complained loudest of transgressions & aberrations were unfortunately & continue to be worst offenders themselves. History would record that the appointment of — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 24, 2021

“I have never seen such chaos & anarchy as what is playing out in Punjab Congress today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President, colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children. Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use. For the past 5 months it is Punjab Congress versus Congress in Punjab,” said Tewari, who is considered close to former Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh.

1/2 & anarchy as what is playing out in @INCPunjab today. Repeated open defiance of AICC by a PCC President,colleagues squabbling publicly with each other like children.Guttural language against each other that even fish wives would not use.For the past 5 months it is @INCPunjab — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 24, 2021

He also slammed the Kharge committee and said, “History would record that the appointment of the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived and real grievances was a serious error of judgment. Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA’s and other eminences – Bargari, Drugs, Power PPA’s, illegal sand-mining. Has there been any movement forward?”

1/4 the Committee that ostensibly heard perceived & real grievances was a serious error of judgement. Where is progress on the issues that agitated these MLA’s & other eminences- Bargari,Drugs, Power PPA’s, illegal sand mining. Has there been any movement forward…….@MathewLiz — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 24, 2021

Tewari also hit out at the party’s former state in-charge Harish Rawat for his recent comments in the media about Amarinder Singh and himself. Tewari said that he has been in the Congress for the past 40 years, but did not see such type of chaos in the Punjab unit. Rawat was recently replaced by Rajasthan minister Harish Chaudhary who played an important role in the removal of Amarinder Singh from the chief minister’s post.