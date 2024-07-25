Congress’ Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS urging discussion on border situation, trade deficit with China

Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment notice on Thursday in the Lok Sabha, urging discussion on the border situation and huge trade deficit with China.

In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari highlighted ongoing border clashes between India and China and pointed out that China recently rejected the inauguration of the Seva tunnel and claimed parts of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory.

“…For the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance that this House do supend zero hour and relevant rules relating to question hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China,” the letter mentioned.

“Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recently, China rejected the inauguration of the Seva tunnel and claimed parts of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory,” the letter added.

Tewari also urged the government to provide details on efforts to resolve the border dispute and “protect India’s integrity against Chinese aggressions.”

“Additionally, in 2023-24, India’s trade deficit with China exceeded USD 85 billion, with exports at USD 16.65 billion and imports at USD 101.75 billion. I urge the government to inform the House about the border situation and the trade deficit. I request permission to raise this matter,” he added.

As per schedule, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, will continue in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The discussion on the budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue today.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table today.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is expected to make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of the North Eastern Region.

The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.