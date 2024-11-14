Man stabbed to death in West Delhi, parents suspect in-laws’ role

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death late on Wednesday night near his home in the Moti Nagar area of West Delhi. The deceased’s parents suspect his in-laws’ involvement in the murder.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the stabbing incident was received at the Moti Nagar police station. The injured man, Raja Babu, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

He added that a case under the section for murder in BNS was registered in this regard.

The official said that the deceased’s father, Gang Ram, told police that his son had married a year ago against the wishes of the girl’s family, who resided in the same locality.

After the marriage, both families had occasional arguments over the issue, but neither complained about past disputes to the police, Ram said.

He added that he suspects the involvement of the girl’s family in his son’s murder.

Police have rounded up the family members of the deceased’s wife and are currently verifying their statements.