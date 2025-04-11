Youth shot by unidentified assailant in Northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad

A 25-year-old youth was shot by an unidentified assailant in Mustafabad, an area in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to police, they received a PCR call around 10 p.m. on Thursday. The caller, Ateeq Ahmed, reported that his son, Mehraj, had been shot by unidentified individuals.

A case was registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dayalpur Police Station. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with serious injuries. He was promptly rushed to GTB Hospital by his father, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Gokulpuri and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur are present at the scene to oversee the investigation.

The Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in to conduct a thorough examination of the crime scene and collect evidence, an official confirmed.

An investigation is going on, and efforts are being made to trace and apprehend the assailant.